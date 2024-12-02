Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 December 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.45277.95

EURO EUR293.10292.57

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8500 1.8467

BRITISH POUND GBP353.41 352.78

SWISS FRANCCHF314.81 314.24

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.43198.07

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.97 180.65

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.43 25.38

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.08 25.04

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.29 39.22

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.22 163.

92

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.07206.69

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.72

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1984 0.1980

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.28 38.21

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.41 62.30

THAI BAHT*THB 8.08 8.06

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.81 75.68

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 907.74906.12

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.

GBP 353.4214

EUR 293.9294

JPY 1.8521

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-12-2024

APP/as/

