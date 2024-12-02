Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 December 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.45277.95
EURO EUR293.10292.57
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8500 1.8467
BRITISH POUND GBP353.41 352.78
SWISS FRANCCHF314.81 314.24
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.43198.07
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.97 180.65
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.43 25.38
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.08 25.04
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.29 39.22
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.22 163.
92
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.07206.69
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.72
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1984 0.1980
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.28 38.21
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.41 62.30
THAI BAHT*THB 8.08 8.06
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.81 75.68
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 907.74906.12
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.
GBP 353.4214
EUR 293.9294
JPY 1.8521
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-12-2024
APP/as/
