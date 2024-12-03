Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.45277.95

EURO EUR291.99291.46

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8541 1.8508

BRITISH POUND GBP352.09 351.45

SWISS FRANCCHF313.38 312.82

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.16197.81

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.06 179.74

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.29 25.24

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.05 25.00

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.15 39.08

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.62 163.

32

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.70206.33

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.71

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1985 0.1982

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.14 38.07

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.32 62.21

THAI BAHT*THB 8.08 8.07

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.81 75.68

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.62 76.48

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.29904.67

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.9471

GBP 352.6037

EUR 291.9556

JPY 1.8501

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-12-2024

