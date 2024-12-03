Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.45277.95
EURO EUR291.99291.46
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8541 1.8508
BRITISH POUND GBP352.09 351.45
SWISS FRANCCHF313.38 312.82
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.16197.81
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.06 179.74
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.29 25.24
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.05 25.00
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.15 39.08
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.62 163.
32
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.70206.33
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.71
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1985 0.1982
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.14 38.07
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.32 62.21
THAI BAHT*THB 8.08 8.07
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.81 75.68
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.62 76.48
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.29904.67
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.9471
GBP 352.6037
EUR 291.9556
JPY 1.8501
SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-12-2024
APP/as/
