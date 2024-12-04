Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75

EURO EUR 292.12 291.59

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8543 1.8510

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.25 351.61

SWISS FRANC CHF 313.69 313.12

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 197.70 197.34

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 178.54 178.22

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.34 25.30

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.10 25.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.17 39.10

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.60 162.

31

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.62 206.25

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1966 0.1963

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.31 38.24

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.34 62.22

THAI BAHT* THB 8.10 8.08

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 905.42 903.80

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8374

GBP 352.1033

EUR 291.9238

JPY 1.85

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-12-2024

