Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 December 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75

EURO EUR 292.12 291.59

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8543 1.8510

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.25 351.61

SWISS FRANC CHF 313.69 313.12

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 197.70 197.34

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 178.54 178.22

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.34 25.30

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.10 25.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.17 39.10

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.60 162.

31

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.62 206.25

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1966 0.1963

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.31 38.24

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.34 62.22

THAI BAHT* THB 8.10 8.08

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 905.42 903.80

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8374

GBP 352.1033

EUR 291.9238

JPY 1.85

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-12-2024

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on wo ..

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

6 minutes ago
 Drought hits food access for 26 million in souther ..

Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN

6 minutes ago
 15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to ..

Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30

6 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islam ..

Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds

6 minutes ago
 Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agric ..

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector

12 minutes ago
Police get vacated illegally occupied property

Police get vacated illegally occupied property

5 minutes ago
 Four killed in separate incidents of violence at S ..

Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi

5 minutes ago
 ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah ..

ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclai ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclaimed offenders

2 minutes ago
 Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schem ..

Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi

5 minutes ago
 PSDF launches skills development programme for tra ..

PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business