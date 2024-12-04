Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 December 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75
EURO EUR 292.12 291.59
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8543 1.8510
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.25 351.61
SWISS FRANC CHF 313.69 313.12
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 197.70 197.34
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 178.54 178.22
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.34 25.30
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.10 25.06
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.17 39.10
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.60 162.
31
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.62 206.25
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1966 0.1963
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.31 38.24
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.34 62.22
THAI BAHT* THB 8.10 8.08
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 905.42 903.80
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8374
GBP 352.1033
EUR 291.9238
JPY 1.85
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-12-2024
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30
Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
Police get vacated illegally occupied property
Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi
ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case
Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclaimed offenders
Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi
PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders
More Stories From Business
-
Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi5 minutes ago
-
PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review performance of NHA8 minutes ago
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months1 hour ago
-
Services trade deficit shrunk 9.94pc in for months of FY2024-253 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 545 more points3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar31 minutes ago
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to hold, Second ‘IICM Conference, Expo in Ka ..31 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.275,200 per tola4 hours ago