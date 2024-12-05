Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 December 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates. CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.30277.80

EURO EUR292.89292.37

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8519 1.8486

BRITISH POUND GBP353.76 353.13

SWISS FRANCCHF314.89 314.32

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.82197.46

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.10 178.78

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.50 25.46

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.22 25.17

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.27 39.20

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.38 166.

09

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.30206.93

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.69

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1966 0.1963

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.23 38.16

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.82 62.71

THAI BAHT*THB 8.14 8.12

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.77 75.64

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.93

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.98903.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8956

GBP 352.6217

EUR 292.0961

JPY 1.846

SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-12-2024

APP/as

