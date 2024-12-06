Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 December 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.35277.85
EURO EUR294.33293.80
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8570 1.8537
BRITISH POUND GBP354.81 354.17
SWISS FRANCCHF316.77 316.20
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.32197.96
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.01 178.69
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.76 25.71
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.20 25.15
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.46 39.39
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.24 162.
94
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.87207.50
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1961 0.1958
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.49 38.42
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.94 62.83
THAI BAHT*THB 8.17 8.16
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.60904.98
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8891
GBP 353.9473
EUR 292.8951
JPY 1.854
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-12-2024
APP/as
