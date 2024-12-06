Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 December 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.35277.85

EURO EUR294.33293.80

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8570 1.8537

BRITISH POUND GBP354.81 354.17

SWISS FRANCCHF316.77 316.20

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.32197.96

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.01 178.69

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.76 25.71

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.20 25.15

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.46 39.39

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.24 162.

94

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.87207.50

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1961 0.1958

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.49 38.42

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.94 62.83

THAI BAHT*THB 8.17 8.16

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.60904.98

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8891

GBP 353.9473

EUR 292.8951

JPY 1.854

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-12-2024

APP/as

