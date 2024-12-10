Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.40277.90

EURO EUR293.80293.27

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8423 1.8390

BRITISH POUND GBP354.76 354.12

SWISS FRANCCHF316.99 316.42

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.23195.88

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.93 177.61

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.62 25.57

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.00 24.96

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.40 39.33

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.25 161.

96

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.79207.42

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1950 0.1946

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.54 38.47

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.89 62.77

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.95

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.58 76.44

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.96905.33

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.95

GBP 354.7754

EUR 293.6264

JPY 1.8487

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-12-2024

APP/as