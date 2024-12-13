Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.65278.15

EURO EUR291.11290.59

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8199 1.8166

BRITISH POUND GBP352.35 351.72

SWISS FRANCCHF311.71 311.15

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.42195.07

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.05 176.73

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.35 25.30

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.87 24.83

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.03 38.96

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.40 160.

12

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.55206.18

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1942 0.1938

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.37 38.30

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.53 62.42

THAI BAHT*THB 8.19 8.17

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.58 76.45

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.22 904.59

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2

GBP 355.0667

EUR 292.5551

JPY 1.8228

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-12-2024

