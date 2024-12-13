Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 December 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.65278.15
EURO EUR291.11290.59
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8199 1.8166
BRITISH POUND GBP352.35 351.72
SWISS FRANCCHF311.71 311.15
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.42195.07
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.05 176.73
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.35 25.30
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.87 24.83
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.03 38.96
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.40 160.
12
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.55206.18
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1942 0.1938
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.37 38.30
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.53 62.42
THAI BAHT*THB 8.19 8.17
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.94
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.58 76.45
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.22 904.59
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2
GBP 355.0667
EUR 292.5551
JPY 1.8228
SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-12-2024
APP/as
