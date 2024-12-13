Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 December 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.65278.15

EURO EUR291.11290.59

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8199 1.8166

BRITISH POUND GBP352.35 351.72

SWISS FRANCCHF311.71 311.15

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.42195.07

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.05 176.73

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.35 25.30

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.87 24.83

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.03 38.96

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.40 160.

12

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.55206.18

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1942 0.1938

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.37 38.30

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.53 62.42

THAI BAHT*THB 8.19 8.17

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.58 76.45

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.22 904.59

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2

GBP 355.0667

EUR 292.5551

JPY 1.8228

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-12-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Punjab govt launches crackdown on environmental vi ..

Punjab govt launches crackdown on environmental violators

8 minutes ago
 Customs seizes smuggled goods worth over Rs 30m fr ..

Customs seizes smuggled goods worth over Rs 30m from Jaffar Express

8 minutes ago
 TTP could become al-Qaeda's arm to destabilize Afg ..

TTP could become al-Qaeda's arm to destabilize Afghanistan's neighbours, Pakista ..

9 minutes ago
 Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

9 minutes ago
 Police promotes 10 clerks

Police promotes 10 clerks

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan’s Defence Services Command, Staff Col ..

Sri Lankan’s Defence Services Command, Staff College bestows top honor on Pak ..

9 minutes ago
CM Murad directs BOR to rewrite Record of Rights, ..

CM Murad directs BOR to rewrite Record of Rights, clear 446,000 suspicious entri ..

9 minutes ago
 2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash

2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash

19 minutes ago
 GCU, CSA sign MoU to promote academic, professiona ..

GCU, CSA sign MoU to promote academic, professional collaboration

14 minutes ago
 KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick a ..

KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick and thin: Saudi Ambassador

19 minutes ago
 Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over p ..

Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over pollution

19 minutes ago
 28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over lan ..

28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over land dispute

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business