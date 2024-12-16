Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 December 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.50278.00

EURO EUR292.58292.06

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8097 1.8064

BRITISH POUND GBP351.57 350.93

SWISS FRANCCHF312.30 311.74

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.61195.26

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.33 177.01

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.48 25.44

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.98 24.94

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.23 39.16

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.74 160.

45

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.28205.91

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.73

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1939 0.1938

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.35 38.28

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.44 62.33

THAI BAHT*THB 8.16 8.15

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.16 902.53

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.0872

GBP 351.1407

EUR 291.0183

JPY 1.8195

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-12-2024

APP/as

