Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 December 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10
EURO EUR 292.52 292.00
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8062 1.8029
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.95 352.31
SWISS FRANC CHF 311.19 310.63
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.24 194.88
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 177.06 176.74
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.67 25.62
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.95 24.91
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.22 39.15
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.68 160.
39
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.07 205.70
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.75
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1940 0.1936
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.33 38.26
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.60 62.49
THAI BAHT* THB 8.16 8.14
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.94
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 904.36 902.74
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.1444
GBP 351.352
EUR 292.2463
JPY 1.8115
SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-12-2024
APP/MSQ
