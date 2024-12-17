Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10

EURO EUR 292.52 292.00

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8062 1.8029

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.95 352.31

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.19 310.63

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.24 194.88

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 177.06 176.74

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.67 25.62

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.95 24.91

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.22 39.15

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.68 160.

39

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.07 205.70

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.75

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1940 0.1936

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.33 38.26

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.60 62.49

THAI BAHT* THB 8.16 8.14

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 904.36 902.74

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1444

GBP 351.352

EUR 292.2463

JPY 1.8115

SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-12-2024

