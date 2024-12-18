Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 December 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 07:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.70 278.20
EURO EUR 292.18 291.65
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8117 1.8085
BRITISH POUND GBP 353.41 352.78
SWISS FRANC CHF 311.74 311.18
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.30 193.95
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.81 175.49
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.52 25.47
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.86 24.81
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.17 39.10
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.68 159.
40
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.01 205.64
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.76
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1939 0.1935
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.32 38.25
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.33 62.22
THAI BAHT* THB 8.13 8.12
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.93
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 905.75 904.12
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2452
GBP 353.3992
EUR 292.1018
JPY 1.8055
SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-12-2024
APP/MSQ
