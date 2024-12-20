Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 December 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.75 278.25
EURO EUR 288.40 287.88
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7709 1.7677
BRITISH POUND GBP 347.38 346.76
SWISS FRANC CHF 309.79 309.24
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 192.92 192.57
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 173.30 172.99
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.31 25.26
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.27 24.23
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.67 38.60
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.59 156.
30
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.56 204.19
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.75
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1918 0.1914
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.23 38.16
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 61.71 61.60
THAI BAHT* THB 8.05 8.03
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.95
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 903.66 902.04
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3
GBP 350.9085
EUR 289.4042
JPY 1.7773
SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-12-2024
APP/MSQ
