Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024)

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.75 278.25

EURO EUR 288.40 287.88

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7709 1.7677

BRITISH POUND GBP 347.38 346.76

SWISS FRANC CHF 309.79 309.24

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 192.92 192.57

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 173.30 172.99

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.31 25.26

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.27 24.23

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.67 38.60

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.59 156.

30

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.56 204.19

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.75

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1918 0.1914

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.23 38.16

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 61.71 61.60

THAI BAHT* THB 8.05 8.03

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.95

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 903.66 902.04

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3

GBP 350.9085

EUR 289.4042

JPY 1.7773

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-12-2024

