Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 December 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.45277.95

EURO EUR289.46288.94

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7683 1.7651

BRITISH POUND GBP349.18 348.55

SWISS FRANCCHF309.40 308.84

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.89193.54

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.91 173.60

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.29 25.24

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.56 24.52

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.80 38.73

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.39 157.

11

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.97204.60

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1901 0.1898

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.25 38.18

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.32 62.20

THAI BAHT*THB 8.13 8.12

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 74.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.89 902.27

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4415

GBP 348.9707

EUR 289.3842

JPY 1.7719

SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-12-2024

APP/as

