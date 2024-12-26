Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 December 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.45277.95
EURO EUR289.46288.94
JAPANESE YENJPY1.7683 1.7651
BRITISH POUND GBP349.18 348.55
SWISS FRANCCHF309.40 308.84
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.89193.54
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.91 173.60
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.29 25.24
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.56 24.52
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.80 38.73
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.39 157.
11
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.97204.60
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1901 0.1898
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.25 38.18
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.32 62.20
THAI BAHT*THB 8.13 8.12
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 74.00
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.89 902.27
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4415
GBP 348.9707
EUR 289.3842
JPY 1.7719
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-12-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025
From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakistan's diplomacy focused peace, ..
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 more points
1st annual intermediate examination-2025 schedule released
Arrangements discussed as Multan to host two Pak-West Indies tests matches
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
State Bank injects over Rs575 billion into market
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,400 per tola45 minutes ago
-
Russia never gave up on peaceful, diplomatic solution to Ukrainian crisis: Russian envoy45 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 more points11 minutes ago
-
Sesame output grew by 455% in five years: Minister Tanveer1 hour ago
-
State Bank injects over Rs575 billion into market6 minutes ago
-
Turkey lowers interest rate to 47.5 percent6 minutes ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting on 100MW solar power plant for GB2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar6 minutes ago
-
...3 hours ago
-
Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists4 minutes ago
-
European central banks cut rates in 20124 as inflation declined4 minutes ago