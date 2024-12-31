Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 December 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.85278.35
EURO EUR289.66289.14
JAPANESE YENJPY1.7788 1.7756
BRITISH POUND GBP349.27 348.64
SWISS FRANCCHF308.24 307.69
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.95193.61
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.92 172.61
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.38 25.33
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.57 24.53
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.84 38.77
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.63 156.
35
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.62 204.25
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.85 35.78
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1888 0.1885
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.19 38.13
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.30 62.19
THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.63 902.01
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4044
GBP 349.8151
EUR 290.1252
JPY 1.7635
SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-01-2025

