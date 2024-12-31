Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.85278.35

EURO EUR289.66289.14

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7788 1.7756

BRITISH POUND GBP349.27 348.64

SWISS FRANCCHF308.24 307.69

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.95193.61

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.92 172.61

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.38 25.33

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.57 24.53

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.84 38.77

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.63 156.

35

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.62 204.25

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.85 35.78

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1888 0.1885

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.19 38.13

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.30 62.19

THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.63 902.01

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4044

GBP 349.8151

EUR 290.1252

JPY 1.7635

SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-01-2025

APP/as

