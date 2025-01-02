Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:31 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.95278.45

EURO EUR288.69288.17

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7710 1.7678

BRITISH POUND GBP348.93 348.30

SWISS FRANCCHF307.67 307.11

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.58193.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.96 172.65

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.32 25.28

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.52 24.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.72 38.65

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.32 156.

03

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.66 204.29

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1898 0.1894

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.19 38.12

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.18 62.07

THAI BAHT*THB 8.14 8.12

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.81 902.18

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5

GBP 349.5454

EUR 290.0021

JPY 1.783

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-01-2025

APP/as

