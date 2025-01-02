Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.95278.45
EURO EUR288.69288.17
JAPANESE YENJPY1.7710 1.7678
BRITISH POUND GBP348.93 348.30
SWISS FRANCCHF307.67 307.11
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.58193.23
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.96 172.65
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.32 25.28
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.52 24.47
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.72 38.65
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.32 156.
03
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.66 204.29
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1898 0.1894
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.19 38.12
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.18 62.07
THAI BAHT*THB 8.14 8.12
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.94
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.81 902.18
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.5
GBP 349.5454
EUR 290.0021
JPY 1.783
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-01-2025
