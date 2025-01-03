Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.55279.05

EURO EUR285.78285.27

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7690 1.7658

BRITISH POUND GBP344.90 344.28

SWISS FRANCCHF305.08 304.53

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.49193.14

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.93 172.62

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.09 25.05

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.45 24.41

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.31 38.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.05 155.74

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 203.

29 202.92

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.71

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1898 0.1894

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.10 38.03

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 61.92 61.81

THAI BAHT*THB 8.09 8.07

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.17

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 901.81 900.19

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5847

GBP 348.7601

EUR 288.8087

JPY 1.7765

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-01-2025

