Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 January 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 06:32 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.55279.05

EURO EUR285.78285.27

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7690 1.7658

BRITISH POUND GBP344.90 344.28

SWISS FRANCCHF305.08 304.53

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.49193.14

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.93 172.62

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.09 25.05

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.45 24.41

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.31 38.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.05 155.74

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 203.

29 202.92

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.71

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1898 0.1894

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.10 38.03

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 61.92 61.81

THAI BAHT*THB 8.09 8.07

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.17

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 901.81 900.19

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5847

GBP 348.7601

EUR 288.8087

JPY 1.7765

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-01-2025

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displa ..

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) ..

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU

10 minutes ago
 ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced ..

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

35 minutes ago
 DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

1 hour ago
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

10 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

2 hours ago
 HMC provides medical care to over eight million pa ..

HMC provides medical care to over eight million patients in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

3 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business