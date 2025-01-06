Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 January 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 06:59 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.45 278.95
EURO EUR 287.12 286.61
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7644 1.7612
BRITISH POUND GBP 346.12 345.50
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.04 305.49
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 193.24 192.89
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 173.23 172.92
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.19 25.15
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.52 24.47
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.50 38.43
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.50 156.22
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.
22 202.85
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1893 0.1889
CHINESE YUAN CNY 37.99 37.92
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 61.88 61.77
THAI BAHT* THB 8.04 8.02
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 902.31 900.69
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.5233
GBP 345.4524
EUR 286.5169
JPY 1.7719
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-01-2025
APP/MSQ
