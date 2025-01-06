Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 January 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 06:59 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.45 278.95

EURO EUR 287.12 286.61

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7644 1.7612

BRITISH POUND GBP 346.12 345.50

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.04 305.49

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 193.24 192.89

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 173.23 172.92

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.19 25.15

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.52 24.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.50 38.43

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.50 156.22

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.

22 202.85

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1893 0.1889

CHINESE YUAN CNY 37.99 37.92

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 61.88 61.77

THAI BAHT* THB 8.04 8.02

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 902.31 900.69

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5233

GBP 345.4524

EUR 286.5169

JPY 1.7719

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-01-2025

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

50 per cent fee concession announced for students ..

50 per cent fee concession announced for students applying for result scrutiny

2 minutes ago
 NCM completes its first joint scientific expeditio ..

NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of ..

Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Author ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional G ..

15 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Inno ..

DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards

30 minutes ago
 Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, ..

Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..

60 minutes ago
NOC issued for mega sewage, water treatment projec ..

NOC issued for mega sewage, water treatment project

3 minutes ago
 Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

2 hours ago
 Stock markets diverge as traders eye Trump 2.0

Stock markets diverge as traders eye Trump 2.0

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

3 hours ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business