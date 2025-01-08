Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.55 279.05
EURO EUR 288.02 287.50
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7595 1.7563
BRITISH POUND GBP 347.36 346.74
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.09 305.54
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 193.95 193.60
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 173.46 173.15
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.17 25.13
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.55 24.51
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.60 38.54
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.80 156.
52
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.82 203.46
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1912 0.1909
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.04 37.97
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 61.89 61.77
THAI BAHT* THB 8.04 8.03
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 903.16 901.54
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.6346
GBP 349.7142
EUR 290.2536
JPY 1.7685
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-01-2025
APP/MSQ
