Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.55 279.05

EURO EUR 288.02 287.50

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7595 1.7563

BRITISH POUND GBP 347.36 346.74

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.09 305.54

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 193.95 193.60

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 173.46 173.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.17 25.13

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.55 24.51

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.60 38.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.80 156.

52

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.82 203.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1912 0.1909

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.04 37.97

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 61.89 61.77

THAI BAHT* THB 8.04 8.03

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.12 73.99

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 903.16 901.54

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.6346

GBP 349.7142

EUR 290.2536

JPY 1.7685

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-01-2025

