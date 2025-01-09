Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10

EURO EUR 286.90 286.38

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.7632 1.7600

BRITISH POUND GBP 343.39 342.78

SWISS FRANCCHF 305.51 304.96

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD 193.55 193.21

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD 172.57 172.26

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.04 25.00

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.37 24.32

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.45 38.38

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 155.76 155.

48

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 203.45 203.08

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.77 35.71

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1911 0.1907

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.03 37.96

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 61.87 61.76

THAI BAHT*THB 8.03 8.02

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.81 902.18

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.6944

GBP 347.4204

EUR 287.9749

JPY 1.7624

SETTLEMENT DATE: 13-01-2025

