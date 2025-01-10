Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 January 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:54 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.50 279.00

EURO EUR 286.60 286.09

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.7583 1.7552

BRITISH POUND GBP 342.36 341.74

SWISS FRANCCHF 305.13 304.58

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD 193.12 192.78

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD 172.41 172.10

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.05 25.01

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.41 24.37

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.42 38.35

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 155.71 155.

43

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 203.35 202.98

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1905 0.1902

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.02 37.95

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 61.97 61.86

THAI BAHT*THB 8.04 8.03

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 74.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.99 901.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.569

GBP 341.3027

EUR 286.6196

JPY 1.76

SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-01-2025

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medic ..

MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities

9 minutes ago
 Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% grow ..

Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25

6 minutes ago
 Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to ente ..

Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025

17 minutes ago
 Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in ..

Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..

6 minutes ago
 PSX continues to face downward trajectory

PSX continues to face downward trajectory

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to t ..

Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level

43 minutes ago
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single ..

Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..

56 minutes ago
 ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strat ..

ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..

6 minutes ago
 China's central bank suspends treasury bond purcha ..

China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases

6 minutes ago
 UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting ..

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources

1 hour ago
 ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al ..

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..

1 hour ago
 SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business