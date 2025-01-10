Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 January 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:54 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.50 279.00
EURO EUR 286.60 286.09
JAPANESE YENJPY 1.7583 1.7552
BRITISH POUND GBP 342.36 341.74
SWISS FRANCCHF 305.13 304.58
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD 193.12 192.78
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD 172.41 172.10
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.05 25.01
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.41 24.37
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.42 38.35
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 155.71 155.
43
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 203.35 202.98
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1905 0.1902
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.02 37.95
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 61.97 61.86
THAI BAHT*THB 8.04 8.03
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 74.00
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.99 901.36
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.569
GBP 341.3027
EUR 286.6196
JPY 1.76
SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-01-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Business
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY256 minutes ago
-
PSX continues to face downward trajectory25 minutes ago
-
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 20242 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs1.9 trillion in market5 minutes ago
-
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiatus3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 January 202542 seconds ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 January 202544 seconds ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 January 202545 seconds ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 20259 hours ago