Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following
exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.20 278.70
EURO EUR 289.90 289.38
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7861 1.7829
BRITISH POUND GBP 343.40 342.78
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.97 306.42
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.16 193.81
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 174.39 174.08
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.44 25.39
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.62 24.57
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.86 38.79
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 157.
53 157.25
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.38 205.01
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.1938 0.1935
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.37 38.30
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 62.63 62.52
THAI BAHT THB 08.21 08.19
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.34 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 903.19 901.57
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.781
GBP 341.4231
EUR 288.9565
JPY 1.7896
SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-01-2025
