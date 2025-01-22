Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following

exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.20 278.70

EURO EUR 289.90 289.38

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7861 1.7829

BRITISH POUND GBP 343.40 342.78

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.97 306.42

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.16 193.81

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 174.39 174.08

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.44 25.39

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.62 24.57

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.86 38.79

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 157.

53 157.25

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.38 205.01

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.1938 0.1935

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.37 38.30

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 62.63 62.52

THAI BAHT THB 08.21 08.19

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 903.19 901.57

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.781

GBP 341.4231

EUR 288.9565

JPY 1.7896

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-01-2025

