Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 January 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following

exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.20 278.70

EURO EUR 289.90 289.38

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7861 1.7829

BRITISH POUND GBP 343.40 342.78

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.97 306.42

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.16 193.81

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 174.39 174.08

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.44 25.39

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.62 24.57

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.86 38.79

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 157.

53 157.25

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.38 205.01

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.1938 0.1935

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.37 38.30

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 62.63 62.52

THAI BAHT THB 08.21 08.19

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 903.19 901.57

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.781

GBP 341.4231

EUR 288.9565

JPY 1.7896

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-01-2025

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s succ ..

Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport T ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre

29 minutes ago
 Museum of Future launches lecture series on connec ..

Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future

30 minutes ago
 PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt envir ..

PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practi ..

7 minutes ago
 Brother’s murderer arrested

Brother’s murderer arrested

7 minutes ago
 Ministerial committee discuss financial, administr ..

Ministerial committee discuss financial, administrative matters of KPPSC

7 minutes ago
Robbers' gang member nabbed

Robbers' gang member nabbed

7 minutes ago
 National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,0 ..

National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,000 students with AI solutions

45 minutes ago
 KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on ..

KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on transnational education

21 minutes ago
 ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water securi ..

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait

60 minutes ago
 PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish Schoo ..

PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish School in AJK, says Schools will br ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE President extends condolences to Turkish Presi ..

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business