Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 January 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:58 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.25 278.75

EURO EUR 289.71 289.19

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7784 1.7752

BRITISH POUND GBP 342.81 342.19

SWISS FRANC CHF 307.10 306.54

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 193.40 193.06

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 174.62 174.31

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.41 25.36

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.68 24.63

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.84 38.77

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.70 157.

42

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.39 205.02

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1937 0.1934

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.38 38.31

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.64 62.53

THAI BAHT* THB 8.19 8.18

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.06

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 903.42 901.80

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.8055

GBP 343.4047

EUR 290.2365

JPY 1.7865

SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-12-2025

