Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 January 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.15278.65

EURO EUR291.35290.83

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7861 1.7829

BRITISH POUND GBP346.70 346.08

SWISS FRANCCHF306.97 306.42

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.60193.25

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD175.27 174.95

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.52 25.45

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.78 24.74

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.05 38.98

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.39 158.

10

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.48206.11

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.72 35.66

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1939 0.1936

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.46 38.39

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.68 63.57

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.22 74.08

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.22902.59

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.7044

GBP 345.1754

EUR 291.5527

JPY 1.7935

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-01-2025

APP/as

