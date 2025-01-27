Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 January 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.15278.65
EURO EUR291.35290.83
JAPANESE YENJPY1.7861 1.7829
BRITISH POUND GBP346.70 346.08
SWISS FRANCCHF306.97 306.42
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.60193.25
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD175.27 174.95
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.52 25.45
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.78 24.74
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.05 38.98
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.39 158.
10
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.48206.11
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.72 35.66
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1939 0.1936
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.46 38.39
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.68 63.57
THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.22 74.08
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.22902.59
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.7044
GBP 345.1754
EUR 291.5527
JPY 1.7935
SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-01-2025
APP/as
Recent Stories
Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..
Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting
MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..
Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances2 minutes ago
-
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder1 hour ago
-
SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 201558 minutes ago
-
SDPI hosts Electric Vehicle Summit 20251 hour ago
-
Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering2 hours ago
-
LCCI welcomes SBP's decision to cut discount rate1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister meets PBC delegation to discuss issues faces by Businesses3 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mixed as tariff fears return, new AI programme emerges1 hour ago
-
Guiding principles for PSDP 2025-26 approved3 hours ago
-
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,360 more points3 hours ago
-
PBC shares fiscal policy proposals with finance minister3 hours ago