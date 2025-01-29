Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 January 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 09:13 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.30 278.80

EURO EUR 290.48 289.96

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.7905 1.7872

BRITISH POUND GBP 346.46 345.83

SWISS FRANCCHF 308.05 307.50

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD 193.32 192.98

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD 173.50 173.19

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.45 25.41

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.69 24.64

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.93 38.86

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.47 157.

19

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.22 205.85

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.66

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1927 0.1924

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.48 38.41

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.39 63.28

THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.24

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 903.48 901.86

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9

GBP 346.8958

EUR 290.9764

JPY 1.7917

SETTLEMENT DATE: 31-01-2025

APP/as/

