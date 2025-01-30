Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.20 278.70

EURO EUR 290.19 289.66

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.8014 1.7981

BRITISH POUND GBP 346.61 345.99

SWISS FRANCCHF 307.07 306.52

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD 193.06 192.71

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD 173.47 173.16

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.44 25.40

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.67 24.62

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.89 38.82

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.40 157.

12

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.31 205.94

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.71 35.65

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1932 0.1928

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.50 38.43

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.43 63.32

THAI BAHT*THB 8.24 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.84 901.22

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.8456

GBP 347.1349

EUR 290.5014

JPY 1.7953

SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-02-2025

APP/as/

