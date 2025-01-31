Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.40278.90
EURO EUR289.01288.49
JAPANESE YENJPY1.80581.7996
BRITISH POUND GBP345.58 344.96
SWISS FRANCCHF305.75 305.20
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD192.12191.77
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.09 172.77
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.29 25.25
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.59 24.54
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.73 38.66
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.94 156.
66
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 205.36204.99
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.71 35.65
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1912 0.1909
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.29 38.22
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.01 62.90
THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.06
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.81901.19
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.9444
GBP 347.2299
EUR 290.6879
JPY 1.8055
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-02-2025
