Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.40278.90

EURO EUR289.01288.49

JAPANESE YENJPY1.80581.7996

BRITISH POUND GBP345.58 344.96

SWISS FRANCCHF305.75 305.20

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD192.12191.77

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.09 172.77

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.29 25.25

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.59 24.54

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.73 38.66

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.94 156.

66

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 205.36204.99

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.71 35.65

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1912 0.1909

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.29 38.22

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.01 62.90

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.06

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.81901.19

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9444

GBP 347.2299

EUR 290.6879

JPY 1.8055

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-02-2025

APP/as

