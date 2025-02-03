Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 February 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 06:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.35 278.85

EURO EUR 284.69 284.18

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7875 1.7843

BRITISH POUND GBP 341.50 340.89

SWISS FRANC CHF 303.69 303.14

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 188.59 188.25

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 170.16 169.86

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 24.86 24.82

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.26 24.22

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.16 38.09

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 154.21 153.

93

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.52 203.16

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.71 35.64

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1895 0.1891

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.05 37.98

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.03 61.92

THAI BAHT* THB 8.18 8.16

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 901.35 899.73

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9034

GBP 346.7048

EUR 290.1432

JPY 1.8032

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-02-2025

APP/MSQ

