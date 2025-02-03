Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 February 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 06:03 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.35 278.85
EURO EUR 284.69 284.18
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7875 1.7843
BRITISH POUND GBP 341.50 340.89
SWISS FRANC CHF 303.69 303.14
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 188.59 188.25
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 170.16 169.86
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 24.86 24.82
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.26 24.22
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.16 38.09
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 154.21 153.
93
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 203.52 203.16
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.71 35.64
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1895 0.1891
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.05 37.98
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.03 61.92
THAI BAHT* THB 8.18 8.16
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 901.35 899.73
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.9034
GBP 346.7048
EUR 290.1432
JPY 1.8032
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-02-2025
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at general bus stand
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points9 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's industrial real estate sector to see robust growth in 202537 minutes ago
-
Single-digit markup rate imperative for economic growth: FCCI president57 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs200 per tola to Rs.292,40057 minutes ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 2.4 percent in January 20251 hour ago
-
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data6 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%6 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 minutes ago
-
Turkish inflation slows to 42.1% in January6 minutes ago
-
CDNS revises target of Rs 40 billion for Islamic Finance in FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points4 hours ago
-
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizenship by investment4 hours ago