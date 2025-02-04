Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 February 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:11 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.45278.95

EURO EUR287.07286.55

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7929 1.7896

BRITISH POUND GBP345.42 344.80

SWISS FRANCCHF305.20 304.65

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD192.31 191.96

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.60 172.29

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.18 25.14

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.45 24.41

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.47 38.40

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 155.91 155.

63

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.81 204.45

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.66

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1905 0.1901

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.23 38.16

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.47 62.36

THAI BAHT*THB 8.22 8.20

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 901.93 900.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9887

GBP 342.6819

EUR 284.9591

JPY 1.7925

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-02-2025

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SECP for easing name reservation requirements for ..

SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..

29 minutes ago
 RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

59 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

59 minutes ago
 NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

14 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

1 hour ago
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

1 hour ago
 NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in pu ..

NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in public procurement process

14 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

2 hours ago
 Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mas ..

Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business