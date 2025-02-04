Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.45278.95

EURO EUR287.07286.55

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7929 1.7896

BRITISH POUND GBP345.42 344.80

SWISS FRANCCHF305.20 304.65

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD192.31 191.96

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD172.60 172.29

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.18 25.14

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.45 24.41

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.47 38.40

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 155.91 155.

63

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 204.81 204.45

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.66

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1905 0.1901

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.23 38.16

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.47 62.36

THAI BAHT*THB 8.22 8.20

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 901.93 900.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9887

GBP 342.6819

EUR 284.9591

JPY 1.7925

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-02-2025

