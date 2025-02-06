Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 February 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.35278.85
EURO EUR289.18288.66
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8285 1.8252
BRITISH POUND GBP347.71 347.09
SWISS FRANCCHF308.40 307.84
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD194.16 193.81
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD174.39 174.08
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.61 25.56
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.76 24.71
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.76 38.69
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.89 157.
60
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.12 205.75
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.67
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1921 0.1918
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.35 38.28
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.89 62.78
THAI BAHT*THB 8.27 8.25
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.96 901.34
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.9122
GBP 346.2416
EUR 287.9489
JPY 1.7972
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-02-2025
APP/as/
