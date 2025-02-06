Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.35278.85

EURO EUR289.18288.66

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8285 1.8252

BRITISH POUND GBP347.71 347.09

SWISS FRANCCHF308.40 307.84

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD194.16 193.81

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD174.39 174.08

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.61 25.56

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.76 24.71

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.76 38.69

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.89 157.

60

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.12 205.75

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.67

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1921 0.1918

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.35 38.28

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.89 62.78

THAI BAHT*THB 8.27 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.96 901.34

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9122

GBP 346.2416

EUR 287.9489

JPY 1.7972

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-02-2025

