Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.55279.05

EURO EUR288.82288.30

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8357 1.8324

BRITISH POUND GBP345.79 345.17

SWISS FRANCCHF307.07 306.52

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD194.32 193.97

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD174.91 174.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.65 25.60

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.83 24.78

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.71 38.64

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.05 157.

76

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 205.92 205.55

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.68

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1922 0.1919

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.34 38.27

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.70 62.59

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.22 74.09

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.52 900.90

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.0912

GBP 348.0267

EUR 289.6688

JPY 1.8293

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-02-2025

