Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.40278.90
EURO EUR288.18287.67
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8392 1.8359
BRITISH POUND GBP346.39 345.77
SWISS FRANCCHF306.63 306.08
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD194.81 194.47
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD175.17 174.86
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.61 25.56
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.84 24.79
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.63 38.56
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.02 157.
74
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.30 205.93
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.01 35.95
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1924 0.1921
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.58 38.51
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.57 62.46
THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.60 76.47
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.50 74.36
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.65 76.51
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.76 903.14
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.9912
GBP 347.0093
EUR 289.7603
JPY 1.8369
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-02-2025
