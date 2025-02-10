Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.40278.90

EURO EUR288.18287.67

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8392 1.8359

BRITISH POUND GBP346.39 345.77

SWISS FRANCCHF306.63 306.08

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD194.81 194.47

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD175.17 174.86

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.61 25.56

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.84 24.79

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.63 38.56

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.02 157.

74

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.30 205.93

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.01 35.95

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1924 0.1921

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.58 38.51

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.57 62.46

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.60 76.47

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.50 74.36

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.65 76.51

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.76 903.14

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.9912

GBP 347.0093

EUR 289.7603

JPY 1.8369

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-02-2025

