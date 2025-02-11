Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10
EURO EUR 287.94 287.43
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8396 1.8364
BRITISH POUND GBP 345.43 344.81
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.76 306.21
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.04 194.69
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.21 174.90
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.68 25.63
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.91 24.86
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.60 38.53
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.61 157.
33
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.07 205.70
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.04 35.97
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1924 0.1920
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.62 38.55
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.60 62.48
THAI BAHT* THB 8.20 8.19
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.66 76.53
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.57 74.44
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.91 76.77
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 906.19 904.57
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.189
GBP 346.3618
EUR 287.9276
JPY 1.835
SETTLEMENT DATE: 13-02-2025
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Faz ..
DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of historic Sibi Mela to start on Feb 13
Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal
Two held with 14kg drugs
China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..
Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tarif ..
South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggling in tribal belt
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC
More Stories From Business
-
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal49 minutes ago
-
Economic reforms report analysis of 120 reforms implement in 11 months1 hour ago
-
ICCI-Egypt Charge d’Affaires discuss strategies to boost bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to first digital, online-only securities broker in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Tanveer highlights importance of research, in education for national growth2 hours ago
-
Exhibitions essential to open new avenues for businesses: LCCI president3 hours ago
-
PIEDMC board approves development, maintenance projects3 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association3 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,632 more points54 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar36 minutes ago
-
Ahsan reiterates resolve to achieve 90% literacy rate for sustainable national development3 hours ago