Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.60 279.10

EURO EUR 287.94 287.43

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8396 1.8364

BRITISH POUND GBP 345.43 344.81

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.76 306.21

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.04 194.69

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.21 174.90

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.68 25.63

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.91 24.86

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.60 38.53

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.61 157.

33

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.07 205.70

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.04 35.97

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1924 0.1920

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.62 38.55

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.60 62.48

THAI BAHT* THB 8.20 8.19

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.66 76.53

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.57 74.44

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.91 76.77

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 906.19 904.57

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.189

GBP 346.3618

EUR 287.9276

JPY 1.835

SETTLEMENT DATE: 13-02-2025

APP/MSQ

