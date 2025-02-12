Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.55 279.05
EURO EUR 288.36 287.85
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8111 1.8378
BRITISH POUND GBP 346.43 345.81
SWISS FRANC CHF 304.79 304.24
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.75 194.40
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.29 174.97
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.75 25.70
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.85 24.80
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.66 38.59
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.61 157.
32
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.65 205.28
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.72 35.66
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1916 0.1912
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.20 38.14
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.34 62.22
THAI BAHT* THB 8.15 8.14
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.23 74.10
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 901.61 899.99
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.131
GBP 344.4477
EUR 287.6166
JPY 1.8365
SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-02-2025
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT
Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations
Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
MPAs briefed on PICIIP
More Stories From Business
-
DIG highlights Punjab Police’s success in combating organised crime58 minutes ago
-
NESPAK secures safe city projects for Dasu, Basha dams58 minutes ago
-
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%15 minutes ago
-
Stock markets gain before US inflation data10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 85 points10 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1,600 per tola4 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly rise as Powell rate warning taken in stride6 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar6 minutes ago
-
Russia-Pakistan focuses on cooperation in energy, industry, transport: Ambassador Khorev6 minutes ago
-
China's auto exports up 23 percent in 20246 minutes ago
-
Zambia's central bank to introduce new banknotes, coins2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 February 20252 minutes ago