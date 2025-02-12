Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 February 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.55 279.05

EURO EUR 288.36 287.85

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8111 1.8378

BRITISH POUND GBP 346.43 345.81

SWISS FRANC CHF 304.79 304.24

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.75 194.40

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.29 174.97

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.75 25.70

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.85 24.80

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.66 38.59

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.61 157.

32

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.65 205.28

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.72 35.66

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1916 0.1912

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.20 38.14

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.34 62.22

THAI BAHT* THB 8.15 8.14

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.23 74.10

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 901.61 899.99

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.131

GBP 344.4477

EUR 287.6166

JPY 1.8365

SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-02-2025

APP/MSQ

