Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 276.41

GBP 352.

73 345.08

EUR 294.57 288.21

JPY 1.8311 1.7915

SAR 75.32 73.70

AED 76.91 75.77

