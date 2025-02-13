Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.50 276.41
GBP 352.
73 345.08
EUR 294.57 288.21
JPY 1.8311 1.7915
SAR 75.32 73.70
AED 76.91 75.77
