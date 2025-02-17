Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 February 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.60279.10
EURO EUR292.02291.49
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8353 1.8320
BRITISH POUND GBP350.44 349.81
SWISS FRANCCHF309.09 308.54
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.36 196.00
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.11 176.79
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.15 26.11
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.05 25.00
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.15 39.08
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.59 159.
30
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.85 207.48
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.77 35.71
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1932 0.1929
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.55 38.48
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.86 62.75
THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.24
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.31 76.17
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.22 74.09
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.96 901.34
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.1691
GBP 350.9714
EUR 292.2063
JPY 1.8282
SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-02-2025
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China
Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower ..
Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..
DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram
RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials
50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai
204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries
PM appreciates WB’s role in development
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs for Azerbaijan to attend APA mee ..
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal Khan emphasizes Industry-Government collaboration1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister emphasizes on 'Industry-Government Collaboration'1 hour ago
-
Textile exports up by 10.60 pc to $10.77 bln in 7 months1 hour ago
-
Pakistan eyes export expansion to KSA under its Vision 20302 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar15 minutes ago
-
Japan 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter7 minutes ago
-
The Exchange Companies Association (ECA) issues kerb currency market7 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week on high note5 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets start week on positive note6 minutes ago
-
Japan growth slowed to 0.1pc in 2024 despite stronger Q46 minutes ago
-
Philippines' remittances hit record high in 20246 minutes ago