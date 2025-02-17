Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.60279.10

EURO EUR292.02291.49

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8353 1.8320

BRITISH POUND GBP350.44 349.81

SWISS FRANCCHF309.09 308.54

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.36 196.00

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.11 176.79

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.15 26.11

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.05 25.00

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.15 39.08

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.59 159.

30

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.85 207.48

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.77 35.71

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1932 0.1929

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.55 38.48

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.86 62.75

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.24

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.31 76.17

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.22 74.09

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.96 901.34

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.1691

GBP 350.9714

EUR 292.2063

JPY 1.8282

SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-02-2025