Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

The treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday has issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday has issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.65279.15

EURO EUR291.17290.65

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8297 1.8264

BRITISH POUND GBP350.72 350.09

SWISS FRANCCHF308.45 307.90

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.99 195.63

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.64 176.32

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.10 26.05

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.02 22.98

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.04 38.97

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.

88 158.59

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.19 206.82

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.71

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1928 0.1924

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.40 38.34

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.62 62.50

THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.34 900.72

Conversion rate for frozen FCY deposits

USD 279.2317

GBP 351.6085

EUR 292.6627

JPY 1.8387

Settlement date: 20-02-2025