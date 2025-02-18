Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 06:47 PM
The treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday has issued the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.65279.15
EURO EUR291.17290.65
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8297 1.8264
BRITISH POUND GBP350.72 350.09
SWISS FRANCCHF308.45 307.90
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.99 195.63
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.64 176.32
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.10 26.05
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.02 22.98
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.04 38.97
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.
88 158.59
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.19 206.82
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.78 35.71
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1928 0.1924
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.40 38.34
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.62 62.50
THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.07
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 902.34 900.72
Conversion rate for frozen FCY deposits
USD 279.2317
GBP 351.6085
EUR 292.6627
JPY 1.8387
Settlement date: 20-02-2025
