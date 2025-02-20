Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.85 279.35

EURO EUR 291.86 291.34

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8598 1.8564

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.37 351.74

SWISS FRANC CHF 309.88 309.32

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 196.74 196.39

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 177.93 177.61

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.25 26.20

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.16 25.12

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.13 39.06

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.

90 159.61

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.80 208.43

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.98 35.91

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1946 0.1943

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.65 38.58

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 63.24 63.13

THAI BAHT* THB 8.32 8.31

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.72 76.58

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.62 74.49

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.78 76.65

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 907.13 905.51

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.4371

GBP 352.6216

EUR 292.0397

JPY 1.8425

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-02-2025

