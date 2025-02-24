Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.95279.45

EURO EUR294.51293.98

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8753 1.8720

BRITISH POUND GBP354.99 354.36

SWISS FRANCCHF312.53 311.98

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.33 196.98

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD178.75 178.43

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.55 26.50

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.24 25.19

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.48 39.41

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 161.38 161.

09

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.20 209.82

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.96

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1964 0.1961

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.87 38.80

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.70 63.58

THAI BAHT*THB 8.37 8.35

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.76 76.62

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.65 74.52

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.81 76.67

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.04 906.42

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.5401

GBP 354.1494

EUR 293.3494

JPY 1.857

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-02-2025

APP/mzr/