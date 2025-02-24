Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 February 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.95279.45
EURO EUR294.51293.98
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8753 1.8720
BRITISH POUND GBP354.99 354.36
SWISS FRANCCHF312.53 311.98
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.33 196.98
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD178.75 178.43
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.55 26.50
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.24 25.19
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.48 39.41
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 161.38 161.
09
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.20 209.82
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.96
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1964 0.1961
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.87 38.80
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.70 63.58
THAI BAHT*THB 8.37 8.35
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.76 76.62
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.65 74.52
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.81 76.67
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.04 906.42
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.5401
GBP 354.1494
EUR 293.3494
JPY 1.857
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-02-2025
APP/mzr/
