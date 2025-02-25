Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 25 February 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.05279.55
EURO EUR293.33292.81
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8712 1.8679
BRITISH POUND GBP353.81 353.18
SWISS FRANCCHF312.17 311.61
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.52 196.17
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.93 177.61
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.40 26.36
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.21 25.17
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.32 39.25
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.58 160.
29
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.26 208.88
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.02 35.96
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1957 0.1954
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.75 38.68
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.49 63.38
THAI BAHT*THB 8.33 8.32
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.77 76.64
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.02 76.88
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.37 906.75
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.6255
GBP 353.4187
EUR 293.1035
JPY 1.8715
SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-02-2025
