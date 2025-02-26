Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 February 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.05279.55
EURO EUR294.09293.56
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8727 1.8693
BRITISH POUND GBP354.15 353.52
SWISS FRANCCHF313.31 312.75
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.48 195.13
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.22 176.90
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.52 26.47
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.16 25.11
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.43 39.36
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.97 159.
68
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.30 208.93
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.97
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1955 0.1951
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.74 38.67
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.32 63.20
THAI BAHT*THB 8.29 8.27
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.78 76.64
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.84 76.70
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.93 907.31
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.5936
GBP 352.9031
EUR 292.7625
JPY 1.8678
SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-02-2025
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited ..
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in ele ..
SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer
CM Inspection chairman holds open court
DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..
EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chance ..
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education
DC orders establishing child centre in one week
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..
More Stories From Business
-
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in electricity tariff5 minutes ago
-
Rwanda offers promising investment opportunities: high commissioner46 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews Planning ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-2646 minutes ago
-
WCCIS gives shields to exhibitors46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan China Joint Chambers of ..32 minutes ago
-
LCCI calls for private sector inclusion in policy-making1 hour ago
-
Stock markets rally with tech in focus25 minutes ago
-
Industries minister assures Japanese automobile companies of smooth business operations1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar25 minutes ago
-
PBIT chief visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 665 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,400 per tola to Rs.306,3003 hours ago