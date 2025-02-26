Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.05279.55

EURO EUR294.09293.56

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8727 1.8693

BRITISH POUND GBP354.15 353.52

SWISS FRANCCHF313.31 312.75

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.48 195.13

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.22 176.90

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.52 26.47

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.16 25.11

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.43 39.36

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.97 159.

68

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.30 208.93

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.97

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1955 0.1951

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.74 38.67

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.32 63.20

THAI BAHT*THB 8.29 8.27

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.78 76.64

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.68 74.55

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.84 76.70

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.93 907.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.5936

GBP 352.9031

EUR 292.7625

JPY 1.8678

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-02-2025

