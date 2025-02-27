Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.00279.50
EURO EUR293.03292.51
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8761 1.8727
BRITISH POUND GBP354.40 353.77
SWISS FRANCCHF312.29311.73
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.00 194.65
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.18 175.86
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.37 26.32
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.07 25.02
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.29 39.22
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.15 158.
87
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.75 208.38
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.01 35.94
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1943 0.1939
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.65 38.58
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.03 62.92
THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.77 76.63
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.66 74.53
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.83 76.69
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.62 907.00
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.581
GBP 353.8098
EUR 293.5601
JPY 1.8714
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-03-2025
APP/mzr/
