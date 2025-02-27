Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.00279.50

EURO EUR293.03292.51

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8761 1.8727

BRITISH POUND GBP354.40 353.77

SWISS FRANCCHF312.29311.73

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.00 194.65

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.18 175.86

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.37 26.32

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.07 25.02

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.29 39.22

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 159.15 158.

87

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.75 208.38

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.01 35.94

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1943 0.1939

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.65 38.58

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.03 62.92

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.77 76.63

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.66 74.53

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.83 76.69

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.62 907.00

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.581

GBP 353.8098

EUR 293.5601

JPY 1.8714

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-03-2025

APP/mzr/

