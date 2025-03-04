Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.05279.55

EURO EUR293.47292.95

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8790 1.8756

BRITISH POUND GBP355.37 354.74

SWISS FRANCCHF312.49 311.93

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.10 192.76

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.69 173.38

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.73 26.68

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.98 24.93

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.35 39.28

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.97 156.

69

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.05 207.68

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.02 35.95

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1919 0.1916

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.60 38.53

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.72 62.61

THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.79 76.65

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.67 74.54

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.85 76.72

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.93 907.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.6377

GBP 352.1197

EUR 290.8232

JPY 1.8587

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-03-2025

APP/mzr/

