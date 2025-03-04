Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.05279.55
EURO EUR293.47292.95
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8790 1.8756
BRITISH POUND GBP355.37 354.74
SWISS FRANCCHF312.49 311.93
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.10 192.76
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.69 173.38
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.73 26.68
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.98 24.93
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.35 39.28
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.97 156.
69
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.05 207.68
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.02 35.95
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1919 0.1916
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.60 38.53
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.72 62.61
THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.79 76.65
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.67 74.54
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.85 76.72
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.93 907.31
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.6377
GBP 352.1197
EUR 290.8232
JPY 1.8587
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-03-2025
APP/mzr/
