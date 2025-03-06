Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.25 279.75

EURO EUR 302.31 301.77

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.8778 1.8745

BRITISH POUND GBP 361.09 360.45

SWISS FRANC CHF 313.99 313.43

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.58 195.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 177.64 177.32

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.64 27.59

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.68 25.63

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.

53 40.46

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.59 160.30

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.29 209.91

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00

KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1945 0.1942

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.84 38.77

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 63.33 63.22

THAI BAHT *THB 8.34 8.32

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.84 76.70

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.74 74.61

QATAR RIYAL * QAR 76.91 76.77

KUWAITI DINAR *KWD 909.75 908.13

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.8377

GBP 358.584

EUR 298.2792

JPY 1.8728

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-03-2025

