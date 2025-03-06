Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 March 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.25 279.75
EURO EUR 302.31 301.77
JAPANESE YENJPY 1.8778 1.8745
BRITISH POUND GBP 361.09 360.45
SWISS FRANC CHF 313.99 313.43
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.58 195.23
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 177.64 177.32
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.64 27.59
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.68 25.63
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.
53 40.46
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.59 160.30
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.29 209.91
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00
KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1945 0.1942
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.84 38.77
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 63.33 63.22
THAI BAHT *THB 8.34 8.32
U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.84 76.70
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.74 74.61
QATAR RIYAL * QAR 76.91 76.77
KUWAITI DINAR *KWD 909.75 908.13
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.8377
GBP 358.584
EUR 298.2792
JPY 1.8728
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-03-2025
APP/mzr/
