Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 March 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 07:03 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.20279.70
EURO EUR302.79302.25
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8989 1.8955
BRITISH POUND GBP361.02 360.38
SWISS FRANCCHF317.63 317.06
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.81 195.46
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.57 176.26
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.72 27.67
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.75 25.70
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.59 40.52
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.26 159.
97
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.17 209.79
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1938 0.1935
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.83 38.76
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.29 63.18
THAI BAHT*THB 8.31 8.29
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.83 76.69
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.72 74.59
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.89 76.76
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.15 908.53
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.781
GBP 360.9455
EUR 302.0236
JPY 1.8856
SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-03-2025
