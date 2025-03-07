Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.20279.70

EURO EUR302.79302.25

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8989 1.8955

BRITISH POUND GBP361.02 360.38

SWISS FRANCCHF317.63 317.06

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.81 195.46

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.57 176.26

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.72 27.67

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.75 25.70

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.59 40.52

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.26 159.

97

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.17 209.79

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1938 0.1935

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.83 38.76

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.29 63.18

THAI BAHT*THB 8.31 8.29

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.83 76.69

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.72 74.59

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.89 76.76

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.15 908.53

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.781

GBP 360.9455

EUR 302.0236

JPY 1.8856

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-03-2025

