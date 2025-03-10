Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 March 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.35 279.85
EURO EUR 303.82 303.28
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8981 1.8947
BRITISH POUND GBP 362.11 361.47
SWISS FRANC CHF 319.09 318.52
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.18 194.84
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 176.88 176.57
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.92 27.87
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.82 25.77
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.66
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.21 159.
92
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.56 210.16
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.08 v36.01
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1928 0.1924
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.78 38.71
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 63.49 63.38
THAI BAHT* THB 8.30 8.29
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.87 76.73
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.73 74.60
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.93 76.80
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 910.126 908.63
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.9377
GBP 361.1756
EUR 303.2005
JPY 1.8953
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-03-2025
APP/MSQ
