Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 March 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 07:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.35 279.85

EURO EUR 303.82 303.28

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8981 1.8947

BRITISH POUND GBP 362.11 361.47

SWISS FRANC CHF 319.09 318.52

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 195.18 194.84

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 176.88 176.57

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.92 27.87

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.82 25.77

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.73 40.66

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.21 159.

92

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.56 210.16

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.08 v36.01

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1928 0.1924

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.78 38.71

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 63.49 63.38

THAI BAHT* THB 8.30 8.29

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.87 76.73

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.73 74.60

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.93 76.80

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 910.126 908.63

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.9377

GBP 361.1756

EUR 303.2005

JPY 1.8953

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-03-2025

APP/MSQ

