Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.35 279.85

EURO EUR 305.19 304.65

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8924 1.8890

BRITISH POUND GBP 363.28 362.64

SWISS FRANC CHF 318.09 317.52

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.92 194.57

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 177.10 176.78

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.95 27.90

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.38 26.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.91 40.84

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.72 160.

43

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.41 210.03

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.08 36.01

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1932 0.1928

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.90 38.83

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 63.36 63.25

THAI BAHT* THB 8.30 8.28

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.86 76.72

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.77 74.64

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.93 76.80

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 910.82 909.20

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.9456

GBP 362.2216

EUR 305.6446

JPY 1.8866

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-03-2025

