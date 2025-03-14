Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.45 279.95

EURO EUR304.08303.54

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8910 1.8876

BRITISH POUND GBP363.05 362.41

SWISS FRANCCHF317.31 316.74

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD194.34 193.99

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.39 176.08

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.61 27.56

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.23 26.18

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.76 40.69

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.06 159.

78

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.89 209.52

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.08 36.02

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1929 0.1925

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.88 38.81

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.14 63.03

THAI BAHT*THB 8.33 8.32

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.89 76.76

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.80 74.66

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.96 76.82

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.67 909.05

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.0078

GBP 362.75

EUR 304.3684

JPY 1.8984

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-03-2025

