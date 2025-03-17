Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 March 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 07:41 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.60280.10
EURO EUR305.36304.82
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8879 1.8845
BRITISH POUND GBP363.01 362.36
SWISS FRANCCHF317.37 316.81
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.20194.85
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.55 177.23
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.85 27.81
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.38 26.33
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.93 40.86
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 161.57 161.
28
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.40210.02
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.10 36.04
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1939 0.1936
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.92 38.85
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.12 63.01
THAI BAHT*THB 8.33 8.32
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.93 76.80
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.84 74.71
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.00 76.87
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.63910.01
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.1806
GBP 362.1334
EUR 303.5757
JPY 1.8827
SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-03-2025
APP/mzr/
