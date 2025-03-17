Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.60280.10

EURO EUR305.36304.82

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8879 1.8845

BRITISH POUND GBP363.01 362.36

SWISS FRANCCHF317.37 316.81

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.20194.85

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD177.55 177.23

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.85 27.81

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.38 26.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.93 40.86

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 161.57 161.

28

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.40210.02

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.10 36.04

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1939 0.1936

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.92 38.85

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.12 63.01

THAI BAHT*THB 8.33 8.32

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.93 76.80

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.84 74.71

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.00 76.87

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.63910.01

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.1806

GBP 362.1334

EUR 303.5757

JPY 1.8827

SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-03-2025

