Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:35 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.65 280.15
EURO EUR 306.87 306.33
JAPANESE YENJPY 1.8772 1.8738
BRITISH POUND GBP 364.56 363.91
SWISS FRANC CHF 319.83 319.26
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 196.10 195.75
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 178.44 178.12
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.04 27.99
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.55 26.50
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.
14 40.07
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR * NZD 163.20 162.91
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.772 10.40
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.12 36.05
KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1932 0.1928
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.95 38.88
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 63.38 63.27
THAI BAHT *THB 8.35 8.33
U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.95 76.81
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.85 74.72
QATAR RIYAL * QAR 77.02 76.88
KUWAITI DINAR *KWD 911.79 910.17
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.2377
GBP 364.1128
EUR 306.58
JPY 1.8694
SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-03-2025
APP/MSQ
