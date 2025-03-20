Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.60280.10

EURO EUR306.15305.60

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8906 1.8837

BRITISH POUND GBP365.02 364.37

SWISS FRANCCHF320.37 319.80

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.90 195.55

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD178.08 177.76

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.96 27.91

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.57 26.52

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.04 40.97

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.66 162.

37

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.79 210.42

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.11 36.05

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1923 0.1920

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.93 38.86

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.41 63.30

THAI BAHT*THB 8.35 8.34

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.93 76.80

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.84 74.71

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.00 76.87

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.63 910.01

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.1756

GBP 363.3317

EUR 305.1672

JPY 1.8772

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-02-2025

