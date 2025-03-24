Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 March 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.65280.15

EURO EUR303.68303.14

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8737 1.8703

BRITISH POUND GBP362.43 361.79

SWISS FRANCCHF317.59 317.02

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD195.59195.24

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.11 175.79

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.84 27.79

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.61 26.56

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.71 40.63

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 160.53 160.

25

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.91209.54

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.10 36.04

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1912 0.1909

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.79 38.72

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.34 63.23

THAI BAHT*THB 8.27 8.26

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.95 76.81

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.82 74.68

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.01 76.87

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.55908.93

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.2289

GBP 362.5041

EUR 303.628

JPY 1.8771

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-03-2025

APP/mzr/

